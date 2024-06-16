Investigators determining how car plunged through wall of Bronx parking deck

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- Investigators are determining how a vehicle dropped 20 feet down to the ground in the Bronx.

It happened Sunday morning just before 11:30 at the River Plaza Shopping Center in Marble Hill. FDNY says the car plunged through the wall of the parking deck.

The car was planted upside-down in the grass after falling - with pieces of the parking lot wall beneath it.

A woman who identified herself as the owner of the vehicle briefly showed up to look at what was left behind. She and her friend traveled from Pennsylvania once they heard what happened. They say apparently someone else was driving the vehicle, though they did not say who.

An ER worker showed up to the scene to take a look at the drop the vehicle took over the ledge. He told Eyewitness News that a man who claimed it was the driver involved walked into the ER hours after the incident and reported that he sustained injuries.

The City Department of Buildings says the car drove off the side of the lot. Whether the driver was physically behind the wheel as it went over the side is unclear.

The DOB says they found no evidence the parking deck is structurally unstable. They issued a partial vacate order where the side wall was damaged and ordered the property owners to provide barriers around the area, blocking it off from the rest of the parking deck. They also ordered the owners to have a structural engineer to produce a report for the entire building for the DOB to review.

