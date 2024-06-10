Man killed in Bronx shooting; police searching for suspects

MORRIS PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

A man, believed to be in his thirties, was shot several times in the head and chest in Morris Park.

Police were called to the corner of Sacket Avenue and Williamsbridge Road shortly after 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim.

The man was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two men were spotted leaving the scene, but so far, nobody has been arrested.

