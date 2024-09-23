Man shot in stomach, wallet stolen during Bronx robbery

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man was shot during a robbery in the Bronx on Monday.

Police responded to Jackson Avenue and E. 156th Street just after 9:30 a.m. where they encountered a man injured by gunfire.

The 44-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and had his wallet taken during the incident.

The suspect, described as a male last seen wearing all black and a black face mask, fled from the location.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

