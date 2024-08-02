Man shot in left leg near subway station in Melrose

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man in his 30s was shot near a subway station in the Bronx on Thursday.

The incident happened just before 5:25 p.m. at Jackson Avenue and Westchester Avenue.

The victim was shot in the left leg, according to police. He then stumbled onto the steps leading into the Jackson Avenue subway station.

A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital and remains in stable condition. Police say he is not cooperating with investigators.

No information was given on what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

