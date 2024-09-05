One person killed in shooting in Crotona, the Bronx; police investigating

CROTONA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

FDNY officials say received a call about a person shot at 1898 Belmont Ave. between East 176 Street and East Tremont Avenue in Crotona just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

EMS pronounced one person dead.

Another person refused medical attention at the scene.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

