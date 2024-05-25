NYPD, FDNY investigating fatal Brooklyn apartment fire as potential homicide

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- FDNY marshals believe a fire in Brooklyn that left one person dead may have been intentionally set.

Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. on Friday for reports of smoke coming from inside of an apartment at 371 Monroe St.

Officials say the fire started in a first-floor apartment unit. Firefighters responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

Upon arrival, officers found a 70-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in his bedroom, where he was pronounced dead.

A 65-year-old woman is in stable condition after first responders transported her to Woodhull Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

"I smelled the smoke and then my son ran up to everybody's door, banging on it to let them know to let's get out of this smoke, and then we all ran out," one neighbor said.

One person is in custody in connection to the incident as the investigation continues.

