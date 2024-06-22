Man tried to set Brooklyn store on fire during dispute

Police say a man in East New York, Brooklyn entered a store and threatened a clerk, then attempted to start a fire.

EAST NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are looking for an angry customer who allegedly tried to set a store on fire.

The incident happened in the East New York section.

Investigators say the man got angry with a worker and whipped out a knife and threatened to stab the 46-year-old woman.

That's when the man doused the place with lighter fluid.

He apparently tried to start the fire but was unsuccessful just before running off.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police.

