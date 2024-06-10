Investment banker accused of punching woman in the face over dispute about Israel-Gaza war

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A viral video captures the end of a fight that reportedly started with an argument about the Israel-Gaza war, but quickly turned physical over the weekend.

52-year-old Moelis investment banker Jonathan Kaye is behind closed doors after a video surfaced of him allegedly punching a woman in the face in Brooklyn. A man who didn't want to identify himself was seen leaving Kaye's brownstone in Park Slope on Monday.

Many in Kaye's neighborhood are furious, posting flyers across the street from the home he shares with his wife and three kids. When the unidentified man left Kaye's house, one person yelled, "You can't hide."

The incident reportedly occurred on Fifth Avenue and Third Street, right around the corner from Kaye's home, but the video only shows parts of what happened on Saturday night.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that Kaye, who is Jewish, got into an argument with a group of women holding a Palestinian flag. Sources say Kaye at one point told the group, "you guys are on the wrong side."

Things further escalated when the women, who had been celebrating at Brooklyn Pride, allegedly threw a red liquid at Kaye, who fell and cut his ankle.

Sources say Kaye then threw the punch, knocking one of the women to the ground.

In a statement, a Moelis spokesperson said, "We are aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8. We take this matter very seriously, and this employee is on leave as we continue to conduct our investigation."

The NYPD tells Eyewitness News it is also aware of the incident and is looking into what led up to the attack.

