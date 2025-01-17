Brooklyn Book Bodega holding free book giveaway this Saturday to anyone 10 and older

Anyone 10 and older is eligible for the free book giveaway by pre-registering below

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Are you age 10 and older, and interested in free books?

Brooklyn Book Bodega is having a special book giveaway for Community Day on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., that's open to anyone over the age of 10.

The giveaway will take place at the Brooklyn Book Bodega Book Hub located at 141 Flushing Ave., Suite 407.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which can be done here. Registering will sign you up for a 45-minute appointment which will allow you to pick out as many books as you can carry.

Brooklyn Book Bodega says they will have about 100 books, including a varied selection of used, like new, children, young adult and adult books.

The purpose is to increase literacy and book ownership, with the goal of developing life-long readers.

And while the books are free, Brooklyn Book Bodega does welcome donations to help support their operational costs.

You can find more information about donating, online.

