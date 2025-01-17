24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Brooklyn Book Bodega holding free book giveaway this Saturday to anyone 10 and older

Anyone 10 and older is eligible for the free book giveaway by pre-registering below

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, January 17, 2025 3:07AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Are you age 10 and older, and interested in free books?

Brooklyn Book Bodega is having a special book giveaway for Community Day on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., that's open to anyone over the age of 10.

The giveaway will take place at the Brooklyn Book Bodega Book Hub located at 141 Flushing Ave., Suite 407.

Pre-registration is required for the event, which can be done here. Registering will sign you up for a 45-minute appointment which will allow you to pick out as many books as you can carry.

Brooklyn Book Bodega says they will have about 100 books, including a varied selection of used, like new, children, young adult and adult books.

The purpose is to increase literacy and book ownership, with the goal of developing life-long readers.

And while the books are free, Brooklyn Book Bodega does welcome donations to help support their operational costs.

You can find more information about donating, online.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW