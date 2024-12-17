Multiple people injured after cars sandwiched between MTA bus in Brooklyn crash

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Flushing Ave and Nostrand Ave in Bed-Stuy.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured in a crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

Two cars were sandwiched in between the MTA bus. It is unclear what caused the crash.

The FDNY says four people were taken to the hospital, and four others were treated at the scene for their injuries.

