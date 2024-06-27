  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rideshare driver dies following shooting in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, June 27, 2024 11:40AM
wabc

PROSPECT HEIGHTS (WABC) -- The rideshare driver shot last Thursday in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn during an apparent robbery has now died.

Police say two men got in the back of the 52-year-old's van and then one of them shot him in the face.

Witnesses of the shooting told police they saw two men in hoodies running away from the scene.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle where the shooting happened.

The suspects involved with the shooting remain on the run.

ALSO READ: 2 NYPD officers injured in shootout with migrant in Queens

Phil Taitt and Raegen Medgie report on the officers' conditions from Queens.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW