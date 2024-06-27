Rideshare driver dies following shooting in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS (WABC) -- The rideshare driver shot last Thursday in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn during an apparent robbery has now died.

Police say two men got in the back of the 52-year-old's van and then one of them shot him in the face.

Witnesses of the shooting told police they saw two men in hoodies running away from the scene.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle where the shooting happened.

The suspects involved with the shooting remain on the run.

