Search for 2 men after for-hire driver shot in head in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn

Phil Taitt reports on the shooting from Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Phil Taitt reports on the shooting from Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Phil Taitt reports on the shooting from Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Phil Taitt reports on the shooting from Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A for-hire driver was shot in the head in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn.

The victim was found shot in the driver's seat of his vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz SUV, on Lincoln Place just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The 52-year-old was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing two men flee on foot from his vehicle.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but so far, police say they don't know who the gun belongs to.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.