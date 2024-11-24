Lithium-ion batteries among debris in Brooklyn fire

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Lithium-ion batteries were among the debris after a fire tore through a building in Brooklyn.

Flames broke out in the three-story building on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills. The FDNY says it started on the ground floor around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

It took firefighters more than an hour to get flames under control.

The fire marshal is trying to figure out whether the batteries caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

