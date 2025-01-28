Brooklyn Museum competing to be named best art institution in U.S.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Art Museum is going toe-to-toe with other institutions around the country in a competition to name America's Best Museum.

The 200-year-old museum is one of 20 nominated across the country.

The Brooklyn Museum will be up against landmarks like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

The poll is being run by USA Today. Readers can vote for their favorite facility through February 17th.

