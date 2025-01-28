24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Brooklyn Museum competing to be named best art institution in U.S.

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 4:06PM
The Brooklyn Museum is among the top 20 in a poll to name the best art museum in America.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Brooklyn Art Museum is going toe-to-toe with other institutions around the country in a competition to name America's Best Museum.

The 200-year-old museum is one of 20 nominated across the country.

The Brooklyn Museum will be up against landmarks like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh and the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

The poll is being run by USA Today. Readers can vote for their favorite facility through February 17th.

