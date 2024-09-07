Iconic Cyclone rollercoaster reopens in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Coney Island's iconic Cyclone rollercoaster has officially reopened after the ride was shut down for repairs.

The coaster stopped functioning after it came to a sudden halt on August 23. Initial inspections of the ride revealed a crack on a chain sprocket in the motor room stopped the coaster in its tracks.

Once the ride operator cut power to the ride, several people were removed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The ride was issued two violations by the Department of Buildings.

"The Cyclone passed inspection this morning and has been returned to safe working service," the department said in a statement. "Luna Park's operators have been working to repair the Cyclone, and over the past several days we have allowed them to perform several test runs for the ride."

Coney Island visitors can now get back to riding the 97-year-old rollercoaster.

