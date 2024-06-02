14-year-old boy fatally shot in chest at NYCHA complex in Brownsville, Brooklyn: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police say.

The incident occurred at a NYCHA complex on 80 Osborne Street in Brownsville just before 10:25 a.m.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word on what led to the shooting or any description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

