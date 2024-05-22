2 teens hospitalized in Brooklyn shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn.
Both of the 17-year-olds were shot outside an apartment complex on 1400 Bergen Street in Crown Heights before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
They were both rushed to the hospital.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.