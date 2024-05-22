2 teens hospitalized in Brooklyn shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn.

Both of the 17-year-olds were shot outside an apartment complex on 1400 Bergen Street in Crown Heights before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They were both rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

