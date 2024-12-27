NYPD continues search for suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of worker at Brooklyn homeless shelter

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police continue its search for the suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a worker inside a Brooklyn homeless shelter.

The stabbing happened around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday in the lobby of the Days Inn by Wyndham Brooklyn on East New York Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found the 35-year-old employee with stab wounds to the neck and abdomen. First responders transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect managed to flee the scene on foot. He is described to be 6'1'' and about 225 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black, a ski mask and a baseball cap.

The shelter has been operating in the Days Inn hotel since the pandemic. The victim worked for the nonprofit hired by NYC's Department of Homeless Services to operate the shelter.

According to the city's DHS, the fatal stabbing was "an absolutely horrific tragedy. The city's non-for-profit providers' frontline staff step up every day to support vulnerable New Yorkers."

Residents at the shelter told police officers that the victim, who lives in the neighborhood, was hardworking and helpful.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear, as no one heard the dispute.

The NYPD continues canvassing the area for clues and looking for surveillance video that could lead to the suspect's arrest.

