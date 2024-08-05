Video shows apparent tornado touch down in Buffalo, New York

The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street
BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- New video shows what looks like a tornado in Buffalo, New York.
Footage captured what appeared to be a narrow funnel cloud touching down during stormy weather.
Other video captured a bigger cloud tearing across the landscape.
Afterwards there was at least one car that got overturned by the winds.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.
The Buffalo Police Department said Monday that there are reports of several damaged buildings but no reported injuries.
