The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street

Video shows apparent tornado touch down in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, New York (WABC) -- New video shows what looks like a tornado in Buffalo, New York.

Footage captured what appeared to be a narrow funnel cloud touching down during stormy weather.

Other video captured a bigger cloud tearing across the landscape.

Afterwards there was at least one car that got overturned by the winds.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado did touch down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.

The Buffalo Police Department said Monday that there are reports of several damaged buildings but no reported injuries.

