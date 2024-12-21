Car crushed after being struck by LIRR train in Central Islip

The collision happened at Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip early Saturday morning.

The collision happened at Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip early Saturday morning.

The collision happened at Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip early Saturday morning.

The collision happened at Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip early Saturday morning.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- MTA investigators were on the scene after a car was struck by an LIRR train early Saturday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the tracks near Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip.

Video showed significant damage to the vehicle, which appeared to have been crushed on impact.

A crossing signal was damaged as well.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The MTA is working to determine what led to the collision.

Phil Taitt reports from the Westchester County Airport on the crash.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.