Car crushed after being struck by LIRR train in Central Islip

Saturday, December 21, 2024 6:40PM
Car crushed after being struck by LIRR train
The collision happened at Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip early Saturday morning.

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- MTA investigators were on the scene after a car was struck by an LIRR train early Saturday.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on the tracks near Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip.

Video showed significant damage to the vehicle, which appeared to have been crushed on impact.

A crossing signal was damaged as well.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

The MTA is working to determine what led to the collision.

----------


