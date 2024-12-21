Car crushed after being struck by LIRR train in Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- MTA investigators were on the scene after a car was struck by an LIRR train early Saturday.
It happened just before 5 a.m. on the tracks near Lowell and East Suffolk avenues in Central Islip.
Video showed significant damage to the vehicle, which appeared to have been crushed on impact.
A crossing signal was damaged as well.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.
The MTA is working to determine what led to the collision.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.