Charlie Colin, founding member of rock band Train, dies at 58

LOS ANGELES -- Charlie Colin, a founding member of the rock band Train and a Newport Beach native, has died. He was 58.

A post published on the band's Instagram Tuesday confirmed the musician's death, calling him "a legend" and "the sweetest guy."

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him. He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let's make a band that's the only reasonable thing to do," read the post. "His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

The exact cause of death and the day he died have not been released, but Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

Colin was one of the original members of Train, which initially included Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood and Jimmy Stafford. The band's big breakthrough came with the release of their 2001 album "Drops of Jupiter."

