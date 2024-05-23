Chris Pratt voices lasagna-loving Garfield in new animated movie

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From comic strips to TV screens, Garfield has been a pop culture staple for decades.

Now, everyone's favorite lasagna-loving cat is getting the Hollywood treatment, with Chris Pratt lending his voice to the iconic role.

Pratt is no stranger to taking on larger-than-life roles, and he's doing it again, stepping into the paws of one of the most iconic Monday-hating cartoon cats of all time.

The movie is packed with action, laughs, and some father-son drama.

From sitcoms to chasing dinosaurs, to being a Guardian of the Galaxy, Pratt has spent the better part of 15 years in front of a camera.

And now, he's taking on a different kind of larger-than-life role: Garfield!

Move over Tom Cruise, Pratt and Garfield are giving off "Mission Impossible" vibes.

"Thank you. It feels that way. Yes. This is a hilarious heist hijinks kind of movie that the pampered indoor cat is pulled out of his comfort zone and taken on an epic outdoor adventure, which involves train fighting and train hopping and globe-trotting. It feels very active. And so yeah, the movie itself does have that 'Mission Impossible' vibe. I mean, there's a little 'Top Gun' in there. It feels like a Tom Cruise movie," Pratt said.

This movie shows the world through Garfield's perspective. So, whose perspective would Pratt want to see the world through, if given the chance?

"Oh my gosh, my children. I would love to see my kids. I'd like to just know what they're seeing and feeling all day long," he said.

Being a part of this movie gives him some serious dad "street cred."

"I would say that's part of it. But, mostly the cred that I get is that I get to be home because animated films is voiceover films," Pratt said. "And so that's one of the things I really love about animated films is just being able to tuck my kids in at night."

Pratt said how he relates to Garfield depends on which season of his life he's thinking of.

"I've had moments probably from like 27 to about 35 where I ate absolutely anything I wanted and laid around a lot on the couch. So there was that Garfield phase, but now I'm a little older. I don't eat as much as I want, but I am very much pampered. So, I've kind of got this indoor, pampered, aloof cat vibe. I mean the hair, the makeup, the ice under the eyes, and the moisturizing creams being rubbed in, all this stuff that as an adult, I've learned to indulge. That's very, very Garfield," he said.

"Garfield" is ready to take a crack at the summer box office. The movie hits theaters on Friday.

