Christmas Eve services underway at Cathedral of St. John the Divine, St. Patrick's in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Christmas Eve means many local churches are holding services, especially for families with young children.

In New York City, services started Tuesday afternoon at St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights, Queens.

A Christmas Eve mass will be held at 11 p.m.

The cathedral choirs and orchestra will perform, singing classic Christmas carols and anthems.

It comes at the end of a difficult year, although Eyewitness News spoke to people who have a lot of optimism for the year to come.

"I think we're rounding the corner, I think as a country, this is a country that was based on optimism," said one woman. "People came here because they were optimistic for their futures, and I think that we'll round around to that again. Even New Yorkers. New Yorkers are tough, they're the best."

"You can have all these people celebrating together," said parishioner Jerri Dodds. "There's a kind of optimism in that, because people who are coming together here now are celebrating common humane values, and that's a kind of commitment to the world beyond. Isn't that a kind of optimism?"

Over at St. Patrick's Cathedral, many of the faithful also attended mass.

The cathedral draws celebrants from around the world at this time of year.

For some, it's an annual tradition. Family mass was held Tuesday evening.

During his sermon, Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke about the significance of Christmas.

A midnight mass will also be held, which traditionally draws quite the crowd, and you need a ticket to attend.

