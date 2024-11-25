Citymeals on Wheels volunteers fan out across NYC ahead of Thanksgiving

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An army of volunteers is in action, spreading out across New York City as the countdown to Thanksgiving continues.

This is all about food and seeing a friendly face. As humans we need this, especially over the holidays!

Citymeals on Wheels dates back to 1981, born during the holidays and out of a real need for nutritious food and a few moments of company.

Rubem, who is 79 and lives in Midtown Manhattan, has been enjoying meals for almost 5 years.

"You know, it helps me a lot," he told Eyewitness News. "Every time I go to the supermarket, it's $20 or $30."

Today Rubem received beef stew, steamed veggies, milk, and OJ.

"The best," he said. "They're just amazing. And sometimes the people who come here, children come with them. They come to do the volunteer work."

Citymeals is so important, and it was great to hear Rubem talk about how sometimes volunteers come to his door with children. It's so important to teach stewardship to the little ones, the next generation.

I remember being nine years old with my little sister and brother going door-to-door with my granddaddy.

Lila Carter, who was a nurse for 27 years, has volunteered doing this for 15 years.

Lila picked up on Monday first at a Midtown church working with Encore Community Services and heading to seniors' homes.

"It means a lot," she said. "I mean, this is so wonderful."

She loves it.

"It makes me feel good," she continued. "I mean, we have to give back. And I look in their eyes and think, 'There but for the grace of God go I.'"

There is so much need out there. Beth Shapiro is the CEO of Citymeals on Wheels.

"We're feeding 22,000 New Yorkers 2 million meals per year," she said. "And we partnered with CUNY to learn more about need. And we learned that they really could use more."

Shapiro says every day the organization is able to get 325,000 meals to people and 60,000 pounds of produce.

"I just really appreciate all of the people and work," said Rubem.

If you know of someone who should be on the City Meals on Wheels list, or if you would like to volunteer or donate, you're asked to visit Citymeals.org.

