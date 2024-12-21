Up Close for 12/22/24: New York Gov. Hochul talks CEO murder, drones, congestion pricing and more

Bill Ritter sits down with Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss her 2025 agenda.

Bill Ritter sits down with Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss her 2025 agenda.

Bill Ritter sits down with Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss her 2025 agenda.

Bill Ritter sits down with Governor Kathy Hochul to discuss her 2025 agenda.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What an end of the year for New York, and what a beginning the New Year promises to be.

A jammed-packed list of frightening headlines and powerful challenges:

The assassination of a health care executive in Midtown.

Sympathy for the accused killer on social media, and the outrage that's sparked.

Drivers are bracing for the start of congestion pricing in Manhattan at a time when inflation remains a nasty reality.

And what exactly what impact will Republican control of the House, Senate and White House have on New York state.

On this episode of Up Close, we talk to New York Governor Kathy Hochul about all those issues and her agenda for 2025.

Up Close airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE UP CLOSE PODCAST

WATCH: Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close