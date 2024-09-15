Up Close 9/15/24: Former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton discusses shakeup in the NYPD

In this edition of Up Close, Bill Ritter speaks with former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton on the major shakeup in the NYPD following Edward Caban's resignation.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we dive deep into the major shakeup within New York City's Finest.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is out after just 14 months as the city's top cop. He officially resigned a week after federal investigators subpoenaed his cell phone, along with the devices of at least six other NYPD officials.

Caban served the NYPD for more than three decades, vowing to protect New Yorkers. In a letter to the department, he said the reason he stepped down was because news of the federal investigations created a "distraction" for the NYPD.

Mayor Eric Adams choosing an outsider, retired FBI official Thomas Donlon, to now run the country's biggest police department on an interim basis.

Donlon was sworn in as the interim NYPD commissioner after Caban's resignation officially went into effect on Friday.

Bill Ritter sits down with former NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton to discuss the shakeup in the NYPD.

