Code Blue alerts: Tri-State urged to take precautions this week amid extreme cold, gusty winds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials across the Tri-State are urging residents to take precautions as many areas will experience extreme cold temperatures and gusty winds through Thursday.

There will be an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia as "feel like" temperatures will be from 1 to 14 degrees overnight for areas including New York City and Long Island.

Overnight "feels like" temperatures of -30 to -20 degrees are likely in the North Country with the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier Regions expecting "feels-like" temperatures of -20 to 0 degrees.

"These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home, and my administration is mobilizing State resources to help respond as needed," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill equals less than 32 degrees. Local social services districts are legally required to take necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended.

Warming centers will be available in communities as needed and individuals are urged to contact their local governments to find one near them.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont directed the state's severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2025, and remaining in effect through 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services or visit 211ct.org to view a list of locations. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

"Being outdoors for extended periods during these extreme conditions can be fatal, and we want to get the word out that shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a place to stay warm is strongly urged to call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org to locate available options," Lamont said.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, the City of Newark extended its Code Blue from Monday, Jan. 6 to Monday, Jan. 13.

The City of Newark Housing Code requires all property owners to supply heat from October 1 through May 1 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. at a minimum inside temperature of 68F, and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. at a minimum inside temperature of 65F. To report no heat or hot water in your home, call the Division of Code Enforcement at (973) 733-6471.

Shelters will be open during extended hours and will increase their bed capacity.

If you see someone who is unsheltered and needs non-emergency services, please text "Path Home" to 855-11.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.