Police say no arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation.

More than 200 unruly teens force haunted hayride to shut down after chaos breaks out in New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- What started as a PTA fundraiser and family event in a South Jersey town was quickly cut short over the weekend after police say more than 200 juveniles became unruly.

According to Collingswood police, the PTA-sponsored Haunted Hayride in Knight Park was shut down on Saturday due to safety concerns.

Police say the juveniles were dropped off by numerous vehicles on the outskirts of the event just after 8 p.m.

The event was quickly disrupted by fights breaking out, and juveniles and young adults running recklessly through the crowd and cutting in line for the hayride.

Collingswood police quickly responded to the event and worked to disperse the crowds. Additional support from surrounding Camden County police agencies were called in for assistance.

"Even with that response they were just overwhelmed by the number of people and what was happening," said Collingswood Mayor Jim Maley.

Eleven-year-old Jude Adamoli had been looking forward to attending the hayride.

"It's usually fun and it's scary sometimes, but it's just a fun experience to hang out with your friends," said Adamoli. "There was punches thrown and basically I got on the hayride right when this happened."

While officers were dispersing the park crowds, they received a call reporting an incident at a Wawa store on Haddon Avenue. According to police, about 50-70 juveniles had taken over the store and were stealing items and causing a disturbance.

Officers assisted Wawa with dispersing the juveniles, and the store was closed in order to prevent further damage and theft.

Simultaneously, remaining officers at the event requested additional assistance for a group of juveniles fighting at residences along Browning Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an estimated 80 juveniles engaging in a fight and were met with resistance from the crowd.

While breaking up the fight, some of the juveniles fled the scene and began running through nearby residential backyards.

During a town forum Wednesday night, borough leaders addressed the chaos.

"That is our intent to identify as many people as possible. And if charges are warranted, to be charged then afterward. Our investigation is still ongoing, but the main priority at the time was to restore order and get people out of the area safely," said Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.

Carey told the crowd that officers will now review body camera footage, surveillance, and social media.

And even though there was potential for people not involved in the chaos to get hurt, no such injuries were reported.

"There was no interaction between the groups who showed up trying to fight people who were at the haunted hayride. Most of the groups interacted with one another," said Carey.

Authorities say that preparations have been in place for public events over the last several months to avoid these situations, but that the Borough of Collingswood will be reviewing and revising their plans for future events.

