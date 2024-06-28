Board meeting erupts with joy after Maplewood high school principal reinstated

Frank Sanchez was originally accused of child endangerment stemming from a school incident in 2023

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The principal of a high school in New Jersey, who was accused of child endangerment stemming from an incident in 2023, was reinstated at a school board meeting Thursday night.

Just in case the banners stretched across the walls weren't clear, and the red t-shirts in support of Columbia High School's principal weren't convincing enough, the eruption of joy is proof that Maplewood, New Jersey is in Principal Frank Sanchez's corner.

Principal Sanchez was reinstated at a Board of Education meeting on Thursday night. Six were in favor, one voted no and two abstained, passing the motion.

It was a racially charged case that divided the school district.

Last March, in the lobby of the high school, Sanchez put himself between two female students in order to break up a fight.

Part of the interaction was captured by security cameras. It lasted under a minute and included physical contact.

One of those students, who is Black, filed an affirmative action complaint against Sanchez, leading to his arrest. He was charged with second degree child endangerment, but the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, weeks ago, declined to indict Sanchez, clearing the way for his return. He had been on paid administrative leave.

Parents who spoke out at the board meeting were very clear about their stance on Principal Sanchez.

"As a Black woman and Black mother, I feel my child, who is still at CHS, is safer when Frank Sanchez is in charge in the building," said parent Vita Trusdale.

"What happened that day with Mr. Sanchez was not egregious," one parent said. "But what's happened since has been. It's been opportunistic, it's been exploitative, it's been cruel."

"Every child will tell you; he knew them by name. He would greet them by name every morning. That's hard to do for 2,000 kids," said parent Rhea Beck.

"There was this sort of racial overlay put on the case. There are certain people who tried to create this as an affirmative action issue," said parent Charlene White.

Sanchez still faces a lesser charge of simple assault, and he may face a civil lawsuit from lawyers supporting the student who filed the complaint.

