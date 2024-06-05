Gov. Hochul could delay congestion pricing due to political concerns, reports say

Raegan Medgie has more on the possible delay to congestion pricing.

Raegan Medgie has more on the possible delay to congestion pricing.

Raegan Medgie has more on the possible delay to congestion pricing.

Raegan Medgie has more on the possible delay to congestion pricing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We're less than a month away from congestion pricing and the controversial plan could get a last-minute delay.

According to multiple reports, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is growing increasingly worried about the political blowback from the plan ahead of this year's elections.

Meanwhile, a public webinar is being held Wednesday to help answer any questions the public may have about the new tolling structure.

Gov. Hochul may be putting the brakes on the start date over concerns that the timing is not right.

Manhattan has not yet recovered from the pandemic and Democrats are facing tight political races in the fall.

Right now, congestion pricing is set to begin on Sunday, June 30.

It goes into effect on streets and avenues below 60th Street.

The toll amount will depend on the type of vehicle, time of day, and method of payment.

The money generated will fund much-needed upgrades to the subways and other transportation projects.

But this plan is turning political.

According to Politico, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told Gov. Hochul that congestion pricing could impact attempts to win back the Democratic majority in the House this year, as Republicans are expected to use the plan as an issue to attract suburban voters in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, the MTA is hoping for the $1 billion expected revenue.

There will be six webinars this month, with the first happening Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The webinars will include a 30-minute information session, then there will be 30 minutes devoted to your questions.

You must register to take part. The last webinar will be held on June 18.

----------

More Congestion Pricing Coverage

Do you have questions or story ideas about congestion pricing? Tell us how congestion pricing could impact your commute. Eyewitness News would love to hear from you.

Please use the submission form below: