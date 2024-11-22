MTA, feds sign final document to legally launch congestion pricing on Jan. 5 in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA, state and local transportation officials and the Federal Highway Administration have just signed the final document needed to legally begin congestion pricing on Jan. 5.

The document, called the Value Pricing Pilot Program, was the final hurdle before implementation of congestion pricing could begin.

However, there are still nine pending lawsuits against the program.

There is also word that President-elect Donald Trump could try to halt the program as well.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's revised plan calls for a $9 fee on most vehicles, which would help fund the city's cash-strapped public transit system but at a lower price tag for drivers.

The fee would be imposed on most vehicles driving into Manhattan neighborhoods south of 60th Street and collected via license plate readers. It would come on top of the often-hefty tolls drivers pay to enter the island borough via some bridges and tunnels.

Last spring, Hochul said she was worried that imposing the previously planned $15 tolls could hinder New York City's continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congestion pricing is aimed at reducing traffic and pollution while encouraging use of public transit. It has long existed in other cities around the globe, including London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore, but not in the U.S.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

