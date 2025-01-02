NJ lawmakers say they are continuing fight against congestion pricing in NYC

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Congestion pricing is set to begin in New York City on Sunday, but New Jersey lawmakers aren't giving up in their fight to stop it.

A press conference is planned for Thursday in Fort Lee.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer plans to stand with local representatives and community members to highlight the recent federal judge's decision.

The judge ruled that the Federal Highway Administration must provide more detail on the environmental impacts of the tolling plan.

The judge noted the Bronx is getting tens of millions of dollars to clean the air from an expected increase in truck traffic over the George Washington Bridge -- $15 million to replace diesel-powered transport refrigeration units at the Hunts Point Produce Market, $20 million to fund an asthma care center and $10 million to add air filtration systems to schools near highways.

But no such specifics exist on how to address expected pollution in impacted North Jersey communities, like in Bergen County -where an MTA environmental assessment showed that traffic increases would be greater.

"They were able to set with precision monetary amounts dedicated to relief in New York while providing no minimum amounts for mitigation for potentially impacted areas in New Jersey," the judge wrote.

"The court must conclude that the FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) and Project Sponsors acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner in reaching their mitigation determination in the Final EA," he concluded.

Gordon gave the Federal Highway Administration until Jan 17 to further detail the mitigation money going to places like Bergen County, so he can determine if it is being distributed fairly.

But MTA lawyers said since there is nothing in the ruling that specifically blocks congestion pricing starting, they will proceed early Sunday morning.

Thursday's press conference comes as lawyers for New Jersey also filed for a temporary restraining order to stop the plan from going into effect.

Any delay could give its opponents an opportunity to stop congestion pricing for good. President-elect Trump has already said he opposes the plan and would end it when he takes office. Supporters are attempting to turn the license plate readers on and start collecting revenue before Jan. 20.

