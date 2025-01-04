Congestion pricing will begin on Sunday in New York City

The MTA will start the program as planned Sunday morning even as New Jersey prepares to keep fighting in court,

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Starting Sunday, most drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan will have to pay a $9 toll.

New Jersey's request for a temporary restraining order was denied by a federal judge on Friday.

Governor Murphy's office plans to appeal the ruling, but the MTA will start the program as planned Sunday morning.

The plan will launch with a reduced base fare of $9, down from the original plan of $15.

Congestion pricing was designed to raise money for the MTA's capital plan, while reducing traffic in Midtown, by tolling drivers in Manhattan south of 60th Street.

Eyewitness News brings you a special dedicated to congestion pricing, and everything you need to know about the tolls set to kick in Sunday.

The new congestion pricing fees under the revised pricing plan include:

A $2.25 off-peak rate for passenger cars from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, and from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekends, which is down from $3.75 in the original plan.

A $3 "crossing credit' for passenger cars entering the congestion zone through four Manhattan tunnels, which is down from the original $5 price.

Small trucks and charter buses cost $14.40, originally $24, and large trucks and tour buses cost $21.60, originally $36.

An extra per-ride surcharge is now 75 cents for taxis and black car services, originally $1.25, and $1.50 for Uber and Lyfts, originally $2.50.

The governor could not set the base toll lower than $9 without triggering a new federal environmental review that could allow the incoming Trump administration to block it.

President-elect Donald Trump has openly and vehemently opposed congestion pricing, saying last May he would terminate the governor's plan in his first week of office. But it would become much more complicated for Trump to do that if the governor starts her plan before he is inaugurated in January.

The new toll is expected reduce the amount of cars in the city by 80,000 and collect billions of dollars for much need transit improvements.

"It's time to pay the piper here," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

They're hoping to convince more commuters to take public transit. At a time, some high profile crime has been reported underground.

"I used to go down to the subway without a care in the world and now I pay attention to my surroundings and stand back from the tracks," one commuter told Eyewitness News.

Over the past two weeks, a man lit a woman on fire. In another case, a rider was pushed onto the subway tracks.

Eyewitness News found murders have doubled from 5 in 2023 to 10 last year leading to a 100 percent increase. Most other crimes have gone down during the same time period. Grand larceny, robbery, and burglary are down by double digits.

The governor says new transit cameras on every train and National Guard patrols have helped.

"I'm acknowledging there are frightening crimes for people. I'm not allowing them," Hochul said.

On Friday, she announced new legislation that would make it easier for hospitals to commit patients with severe mental illness and for courts to order outpatient treatment.

It is unclear how the governor's plan will fare in the state Legislature, which is controlled by Democrats and begins its annual legislative session later this month.

"We will have the resources to ensure that you have an efficient, on-time, better experience because we're going to make the investments that should have been done over decades that were never done because it was too costly," Hochul said.

Hochul believes the tolls don't contradict her vision because she lowered the price of the new toll to 9 dollars. She added that more than 80 percent commuters already take public transit.

