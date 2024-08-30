Cool start to Labor Day weekend means plenty of room at the beach on the Jersey Shore

Anthony Johnson has more from the Jersey Shore.

Anthony Johnson has more from the Jersey Shore.

Anthony Johnson has more from the Jersey Shore.

Anthony Johnson has more from the Jersey Shore.

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many people in our area are already taking advantage of the Long Labor Day weekend before kids go back to school and summer unofficially wraps up.

The good news is that this year's getaway is cheaper if you're driving.

AAA says average gas prices are hovering around $3.35 a gallon.

That's the lowest since 2021.

Gas is the cheapest in New Jersey at $3.23 a gallon, Connecticut's average is $3.38 a gallon, and New York is the most expensive at $3.48 a gallon.

The one thing that makes the Jersey Shore attractive is the great weather.

Friday was a jacket day for visitors and that meant there was plenty of open space on the beach in Belmar.

The Labor Day weekend comes with a cool breeze off the ocean as only the brave and determined venture out onto the sandy shores.

The gray skies keeping the crowds down as we begin the last big blast of summer 2024.

Traffic heading down the parkway was light, not your typical rush that we have seen on the long Labor Day weekends in the past.

Still, it has been a hot summer so businesses have done fairly well even though there have been some rainy weekends.

Things are expected to improve by Sunday, so crowds may be waiting until the sun comes out.

Those who live there are enjoying the break from the rush of beach visitors and getting out to enjoy nature.

Some pretty strong waves were spotted rolling ashore. There are not many swimmers in the water but lifeguards are on duty.

There is also plenty of parking, so if you just enjoy looking at the ocean, this is not the worst day.

ALSO READ: Stray kitten rescued from storm drain in Staten Island

Anthony Carlo spoke to Staten Island residents who helped save the kitten from the storm drain.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.