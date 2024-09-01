Costco raises annual membership fees amid rising inflation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting today, the cost of admission to Costco is going up for members.
For the first time in seven years, the wholesale chain is increasing its membership fee.
Depending on the plan, customers will see a five to ten-dollar annual increase. The change applies to both current memberships and renewals.
Despite rising inflation in recent years, membership prices had remained steady.
The company also began cracking down on card sharing as it sought to get more people to sign up for its service.
