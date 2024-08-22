Dalai Lama appears for prayer service at UBS Arena; LIRR adds stops

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Dalai Lama appears at UBS Arena in Elmont, Nassau County Thursday for a prayer service.

A long life puja for the Buddhist leader was being offered starting at 9 a.m.

NewsCopter 7 was over the arena around 6:30 a.m., and hundreds of people were already lining up to get in.

The prayer is being offered by the Tibetan Community of New York and New Jersey as well as other Himalayan communities.

The Dalai Lama underwent knee replacement surgery last month, according to his representatives, and was staying at a hotel in New York City.

He also spent time in Syracuse during his recovery.

LIRR added additional stops at Elmont-UBS Arena and Woodside for the event.

Between 6:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., 21 trains that travel along the Main Line were adding stops at Elmont -UBS Arena and/or Woodside

9 eastbound trains add a stop at Elmont-UBS Arena

5 westbound trains add a stop at Elmont-UBS Arena

1 eastbound train add a stop at Woodside

2 eastbound trains add a stop at both Woodside and Elmont-UBS Arena

4 westbound trains add a stop at both Woodside and Elmont-UBS Arena

Most Hempstead Branch morning trains, both eastbound and westbound, already have a scheduled stop at Elmont-UBS Arena.

