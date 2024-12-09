Daniel Penny found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Daniel Penny has been found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely's subway chokehold death.

The jury deliberated for more than 24 hours across five days before reaching the verdict.

The courtroom broke out in a mix of cheers, clapping, and jeers as soon as the verdict was read.

Neely's father cursed in anger shortly after the verdict and was forcibly removed from the courtroom by a court officer. Others in the gallery shouted, and one woman broke down to tears.

"It's a small world buddy," one man shouted.

"No justice in this racist f***ing country," said another.

Penny, walking out of the courtroom, flashed a brief smile before returning to his stoneface demeanor. His lawyers embraced one another while seated at counsel table.

Neely's father, Andre Zachary, filed a lawsuit against Penny last week.

"I just want to say, I miss my son, my son didn't have to go through this, I didn't have to go through this either, it hurts, really really hurts, what are we going to do people? What's going to happen to us now?" Zachary said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a statement he is grateful that Penny was acquitted:

"I was confident from day one Daniel Penny was a hero, not a villain, and I am extremely grateful that a Manhattan jury saw through all the political nonsense and determined Daniel Penny had no culpability in the death of Jordan Neely."

Last week, the jury spent more than 23 hours across four days deliberating whether Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student, committed second degree manslaughter before repeatedly signaling that they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Judge Maxwell Wiley ultimately granted prosecutors' request to dismiss the first count while Penny's defense attorneys unsuccessfully pushed for a mistrial, arguing that continued deliberations could lead to a "coercive or a compromised verdict" by "elbowing" jurors to convict on the lesser charge.

Manslaughter would have required proving that Penny acted recklessly and grossly deviated from how a reasonable person would behave, while proving criminally negligent homicide requires the jury be convinced that Penny engaged in "blameworthy conduct" that he did not consider would lead to the risk of death.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.