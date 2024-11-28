Many NYC outdoor dining sheds still standing despite Friday deadline for removal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major change in the New York City landscape is about to take place.

By the end of the day on Friday, city rules will require roadway outdoor dining sheds to be taken down.

"New Yorkers came to enjoy outdoor dining during the pandemic and Dining Out NYC has made it a permanent, vibrant part of our streets," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "As the season for outdoor dining in our roadways draws to a close on November 29, I urge all businesses to act now and remove their setups to avoid costly violations."

Restaurants that keep up sheds without permits could face strict fines of $500 for a first offense, and $1,000 for any more offenses until the shed is removed.

During the COVID pandemic, as the city entered Phase 2 of reopening in June of 2020, the notion was first put on the table.

Sidewalk sheds ended up being a lifeline for more than 13,000 restaurants.

Under legislation passed by City Council, sheds will be allowed to go back up on April 1 and remain until November 29, but it will have a much different look and feel. The guidelines are strict - no sides, a smaller footprint, and the structures have to be easy to assemble and take down.

They will also have to be approved by the city's Department of Transportation.

But while the city has made it a law, some outdoor roadway dining sheds look like they aren't going anywhere.

The roadway dining shed, equipped with air conditioners and heating systems, at Old John's Luncheonette on West 67th Street is still very much intact. The night shift manager says there are no plans to take the shed down.

"The people in the area are really happy about having this space outside and also it's going to be really bad for our business," said Monica Jimenez, the night shift manager at Old John's Luncheonette.

The space was empty on Thursday night because of the holiday, but many customers still often prefer sitting in the outdoor setup.

Meanwhile, Harvest Kitchen on Columbus Avenue decided to remove its outdoor shed completely, ahead of the deadline to avoid facing fines.

While the general manager said it has been beneficial for business, he said there were some cons to having the outdoor shed.

"A major problem was e-bikes and bike lanes so that's very hazardous for our employees, workers and guests dining in the shed," said Igor Segota, general manager of Harvest Kitchen.

Segota says he is looking into possibly investing in the permitted roadway cafe setup come this spring.

Sidewalk cafes, on the other hand, are allowed all year round - as long as they have a permit and are properly maintained.

As of Tuesday morning, the DOT had received license applications from nearly 3,000 restaurants.

