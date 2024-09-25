Delays in and out of New York Penn Station due to minor train derailment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Trains traveling in and out of New York Penn Station are experiencing delays due to reports of a minor derailment just south of the station blocking the tracks, Amtrak says.

Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains appear to be impacted.

Amtrak says at around 2 p.m., one set of wheels on Train 133 derailed while leaving Penn Station.

"Part of the train was still at the platform, allowing customers could safely and quickly depart the train. Customers are accommodated on other trains departing New York," Amtrak said in a statement.

A photo taken by a passenger shows the train out of alignment.

Customers impacted by the delays should expect delays of at least 30 to 60 minutes.

Amtrak said it will waive additional charges for customers who need to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken Terminal and 33rd St-NY.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

