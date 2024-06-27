Some delays at Newark airport after private jet goes off runway during landing

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The FAA temporarily paused flights into Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday afternoon after a private jet went off the runway.

The Embraer business jet went off the runway after landing around 1:50 p.m.

A pilot and passenger were on board at the time but no injuries were reported. One wing of the aircraft was damaged.

Officials with the FAA said as a result, the runway was closed and flight arrivals and departures out of Newark may be delayed during the investigation.

Port Authority was towing the jet off the runway and once it is cleared, the runway will reopen.

The flight originated out of Georgetown, South Carolina just after noon.

Few other details were released.

