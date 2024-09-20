Delta Airlines pauses flights between JFK and Tel Aviv through December 31

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Delta flights between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and Tel Aviv, Israel will be paused through Dec. 31 due to "ongoing conflict in the region," the airline said in a release Thursday.

The company cited factors like security guidance and intelligence reports.

People can still book travel to Tel Aviv on the Delta website, but it's for partner airlines like EL AL Israel Airlines.

"Customers impacted by the schedule change will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation as these cancellations are processed in Delta's system," the company said in a statement.

