Man sentenced in 2023 shooting of rookie NYPD Officer Brett Boller in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man who shot and wounded a rookie NYPD officer in Queens last year was sentenced on Monday morning.

On April 5 of last year, Devin Spraggins, 24, opened fire opened fire on Officer Brett Boller during a chase in Jamaica.

Dozens of officers packed a Queens criminal courtroom on Monday where Spraggins was sentenced to 39 years to life.

Spraggins was convicted by a jury last month.

Boller, who was 22 at the time, and his partner were on routine patrol in 2023 when they confronted Spraggins after he assaulted a passenger on an MTA bus.

Spraggins shot Boller with an illegal firearm. And when Boller was on the ground, Spraggins aimed the gun and pulled the trigger again. Officials say it would have been a cold-blooded execution if it wasn't for the magazine dropping from the gun as he ran away from police.

"All of this started because of a seat on a bus. A police officer has spent over a year with surgeries and physical therapy recovering from getting shot, and only by a twist of fate was not killed," said District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Officer Brett Boller was released from the hospital on Friday after being shot in Queens.

