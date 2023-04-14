Officer Brett Boller was released from the hospital on Friday after being shot in Queens.

Rookie officer shot in Queens released from hospital to cheers, applause

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer who was shot in the line of duty left the hospital on Friday afternoon and was met with a sea of his brothers and sisters in blue.

Officer Brett Boller had been in Jamaica Medical Center over the last nine days after he was shot in the leg.

The rookie officer was responding to a disturbance on an MTA bus when he encountered suspect Devin Spraggins.

Spraggins, 22, is accused of pushing Boller and opening fire after a short chase.

He was eventually arrested after an intense manhunt.

He faces charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration. If convicted, Spraggins could face 40 years to life in prison for each of the attempted murder charges.

ALSO READ | How social media led to arrest of suspect in rookie NYPD officer's shooting

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.