Sean 'Diddy' Combs due back in federal court to appeal judge's bail denial

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs will once again try to get the music mogul released from federal custody and out on bail.

Combs spent another night in a cell after he was indicted on a range of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Lawyers for Combs are expected back in federal court for an appeals hearing after a judge denied his bail and ordered he be sent to jail while awaiting trial.

The judge cited substance abuse and anger issues. She also noted that his release could be a danger for witnesses and victims in the case. This all comes after a three-charge indictment was unsealed Tuesday in Lower Manhattan.

Combs is facing several federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution. In this indictment, there are claims he allegedly hit and abused women for over a decade and presided over an empire of sexual crimes.

According to his legal counsel, he was brought to New York because they knew federal agents were getting closer to making an arrest.

These federal charges come as prosecutors say authorities seized the recordings, along with firearms, drugs and "more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant" during raids last march on Diddy's homes in Miami Beach and Los Angeles.

The attorney for the Southern District of New York gave greater insight to the charges comb's faces.

"Combs used force, threats of force and coerced to cause victims to engage in extended sexual performances with male commercial sex workers, some of whom he transported or caused to be transported over state lines. Combs allegedly planned and controlled the sex performances which he called 'freak offs' and he often electronically recorded them, Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Diddy said, "Mr. Combs is a fighter. He's going to fight this until the end. He's innocent."

