Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch streaming bundle combining Disney+, Hulu and Max

The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that the companies will launch a new bundle service this summer that would combine Disney's Hulu and Disney+ streaming services with Warner Bros.' Max app.

The new bundle will offer brands from ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Warner Bros. and more -- all in one place, the companies said.

The new app will be available for purchase on any of the three streaming platform's websites and offered as both an ad-supported and ad-free plan, the companies said.

The new app will allow superhero fans to watch both Marvel and DC universe comic book content on one streaming platform.

Outside of the DC universe, Warner Bros.' Max holds titles for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, Harry Potter as well as content from HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

Disney recently added Hulu, which offers more adult-focused programming, as a bundle for on Disney+. The company said that by adding the Warner Bros. library to its platform, it would "help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention."

"Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry," said JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery.

On Tuesday, Disney reported the direct-to-consumer business, which includes Disney+ and Hulu, posted quarterly operating income of $47 million compared with a loss of $587 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 13% to $5.64 billion.

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney, said. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

For the combined streaming businesses, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, second-quarter operating loss shrunk to $18 million from $659 million, while revenue improved to $6.19 billion from $5.51 billion.

Disney+ core subscribers climbed by more than 6% in the second quarter.

The Walt Disney Co.'s adjusted profit in its second quarter topped expectations and its streaming business turned a profit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

