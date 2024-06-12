Daughter set to face charges in fatal stabbing of 70-year-old father in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A woman accused of fatally stabbing her father is set to be extradited to New York on Wednesday.
Anna Cavak, 30, was arrested at a rest stop in New Jersey last week.
Police say she stabbed her 70-year-old father, Peter Cavak, repeatedly inside his home on 109th Avenue in South Ozone Park.
The suspect's mother heard the two brawling in the bedroom last Friday, with Anna yelling, "He's trying to kill me!"
When the mother came to help, she said she saw Anna on top of her father, who was covered in blood. She was allegedly holding a Taser.
Once located, Anna told investigators her father was in a cult and abusive and alleged he was responsible for the death of her younger sister, who overdosed.
Peter Cavak had one prior domestic incident report for alleged sexual abuse of the suspect, based on an incident from her childhood.
The suspect has no prior arrests or history of psychological problems.
