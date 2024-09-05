New York judge to decide whether to delay sentencing in Trump's hush money case: court filing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York judge will decide Friday whether to delay sentencing in former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money case, according to a new court filing.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced September 18 after he was convicted of all 34 counts of falsifying business records linked to a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

He faces up to four years in prison.

Trump has asked the judge to postpone the sentencing until after the election, and Judge Juan Merchan has told the parties he would decide Friday.

The timing of the judge's decision was revealed by prosecutors in a letter to a federal appeals court that is considering whether to intervene.

"The judge has now informed the parties that the decision will be rendered tomorrow, September 6, 2024," the letter said.

Trump is expected to to appear Friday in a Manhattan courtroom in a separate case where he is appealing a $5 million judgment for sexually assaulting and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s. His appearance for the oral arguments is voluntary, not compulsory.

A jury last May held Trump liable for assaulting Carroll in the dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman and for defaming her when he denied her claims.

Trump's attorneys have argued the outcome was "unjust and erroneous" because the trial judge made a series of "flawed" rulings, including allowing the jury to hear portions of the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape on which Trump is heard boasting of grabbing women.

Carroll's attorneys have called Trump's arguments "frivolous" and have said the jury carefully considered the evidence.

Trump's appeal will be heard by a three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals. All three judges on the panel were appointed by Democratic presidents.

Trump is also appealing the outcome of a separate case by Carroll in which the jury awarded her $83 million in damages.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.