Man dies after shooting ex-girlfriend, her son and himself in East Harlem, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say a man has died after he shot his ex-girlfriend, her son and then turned the gun on himself.

It happened at a building at 165 East 112 St. on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say an ex-boyfriend came to the ninth floor apartment, knocked on the door, and when his ex-girlfriend's 19-year-old son answered, the suspect shot him in the torso and arm.

The suspect then shot the 40-year-old ex-girlfriend in the thigh and the back of the ear, police say.

Both victims are stable at Harlem Hospital.

The 45-year-old man then shot himself in the head and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

He has at least five prior arrests stemming from past domestic violence incidents, with the most recent about a decade ago.

The gun was recovered at the scene.

Few other details were released.

