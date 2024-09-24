New York's 1st human case of EEE since 2015 in Ulster County has died

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State is sounding the alarm about a rare mosquito-borne illness that may be linked to a person's death.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday statewide actions to protect public health following reports that the first human case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in New York since 2015 has died.

The case was confirmed in Ulster County on September 20, and is being investigated by the county's department of health.

Officials have now issued a Declaration of Imminent Public Health for EEE.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority," Gov. Hochul said. "Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities - and with today's declaration we're making more State resources available to local departments to support their public health response."

The declaration allows the state to offer mosquito repellent at state parks and campgrounds.

It also allows spraying efforts to continue from Sept. 30 through the end of November.

EEE is a rare but severe viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes that can affect people and horses. People of all ages are susceptible to infection, but people over 50 and younger than 15 are at a high risk of acquiring the virus.

Even though most people bitten by an infected mosquito will not develop symptoms, severe cases may begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting.

The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, encephalitis and coma. Approximately a third of patients who develop EEE die, while many patients who survive EEE experience neurologic impairment.

There is no commercially available human vaccine for EEE and the best protection is to prevent mosquito bites.

For more information about EEE and the precautions you can take, go to the New York Department of Health's website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.