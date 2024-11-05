Democrats look to flip Republican-held congressional seats on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- New York is among the closely contested regions that voters are eyeing as the fate of Congress could be decided in the Empire State.

Half a dozen U.S. House races in New York have become highly competitive, especially on Long Island where 4 seats are at stake. Three of those districts are currently controlled by Republicans and helped the party gain control of the House of Representatives.

Democrats are hoping to flip two of those districts: the 1st District in Suffolk County and the 4th District in Nassau County.

4th District Race

Republican Anthony D'Esposito faces a rematch against 2022 Democratic nominee Laura Gillen.

The race could be the most contentious on Long Island.

Chanteé Lans has the latest as Anthony D'Esposito faces Laura Gillen in a local election rematch on Long Island.

"We've knocked on 90,000 doors already, and we're going to keep knocking until November 5th," Gillen said.

She may have also seen a boost from a bombshell New York Times report that accused D'Esposito of putting his fiancee's daughter and mistress on the same payroll, costing taxpayers nearly 30,000 dollars.

"There's certainly no scandal. There's no story. It's a political hit piece and there have been zero ethics violated," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito helped lead the charge to expel disgraced Long Island Congressman George Santos from office.

1st District Race

Further out on Long Island, Democrats have turned to former CNN anchor and author John Avlon in an effort to deny Republican U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota a second term.

"I just saw this election, especially with the renomination of Donald Trump after January 6th as one of those times where citizens need to step up, roll up their sleeves and get in the arena," Avlon said.

2nd District Race

While Democrats are hoping Avlon and Gillen are able to flip their districts from red to blue, it will be a much more difficult task in District 2, a republican stronghold, where Representative Andrew Garbarino is seeking a third term in office.

"I think what's happened in Albany and New York City under Democratic control, sole Democratic control over the past couple of years has caused people, not just on Long Island but the Hudson Valley and upstate New York and even the city, to start voting for republicans because they want change," Garbarino said.

His challenger is 29-year-old entrepreneur and Democrat, Rob Lubin.

"It's been red for a long time. How do you feel about this challenge of a potential uphill battle?" Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans asks.

"I feel good. I feel good and here's why, Long Island can swing and it has swung in the past," Lubin said.

3rd District Race

That leaves District 3, the only one on Long Island currently controlled by a Democrat.

Tom Suozzi holds the seat after he won a special election following George Santos' expulsion.

He is running against Republican Mike LiPetri, in a district where the migrant crisis has become a top voting issue.

"My number one issue is we have to secure the border and I am building a bipartisan network to secure the border working with Democrats and Republicans to build a coalition of business, badges, and the Bible to work together to find a way forward," Suozzi said.

"During the abolish ICE movement, I was the one who rode along with ICE removing illegal aliens from committing heinous crimes like predators and murders." It's important to have that type of advocacy to keep our communities safe," LiPetri said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

